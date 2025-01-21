Boston Bruins veteran speaks highly of promising young star

When the Boston Bruins called up Matthew Poitras last week from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), it felt like it was long overdue. In the three games he has played in Boston, he has picked up three assists, including two on Monday's 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Speaking of the Sharks, interim coach Joe Sacco moved his young center to a line with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. It didn't take long for them to jell. In fact, they were the driving force in the four-goal third period against San Jose to led to the comeback win.

He picked up the primary assists on both of Coyle's third-period goals against the Sharks and honestly, he looked like he fit right in with the two veterans. After the win, one of his linemates had a glowing review in his short time back in Boston.

Charlie Coyle speaks highly of Matthew Poitras

After the win over San Jose, Coyle spoke about playing with Poitras and what he has seen in the 2022 second-round draft pick.

“I think we can feed off each other,” said Coyle. “We know Potsy’s a great player and still so young and finding his way… You can see him getting better and better and more confident. It’s a hard thing to do as a young player, playing with a couple of older guys. It can be overwhelming, but you don’t sense it from him. He’s quietly confident in a good way. And he’s skilled. He can hang on to the puck and he sees the plays. He’s very smart and he works at it, too… He was a big part of tonight.”

I get it, Poitras needed to go down and find his game and get more confidence, but if there is anything we have learned in the three short games he's been back, he shouldn't go back down again this season. In fact, whether or not the Black and Gold make the playoffs, it's time to let him play out the rest of the season.

Sacco spoke last week about what Poitras' presence in the lineup and locker room meant when he came back. He did all he could do in Providence and it was only a matter of time before he got back up in the NHL and this time, in the short sample size, he's taking advantage of his opportunity and Coyle is taking notice.