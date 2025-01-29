Boston Bruins TV announcer Judd Sirott trolls Buffalo Bills fans after Zach Benson goal

Tuesday night at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, the Boston Bruins, who took two steps forward in their two previous games with a shutout of the Ottawa Senators and a third-period rally to beat the Colorado Avalanche, took three steps back against the Sabres. It was a night and performance that frustrated the fanbase for another 60 minutes in 2024-25.

After Mason Lohrei gave the Bruins a 1-0 first-period lead, Buffalo scored the next four goals before Brad Marchand scored on the power play to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third period. The Sabres found the back of the net three more times before the final horn sounded for a 7-2 victory.

Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each tallied a hat trick for Buffalo and right before the game ended, the Sabres got their only goal of the game from someone other than Thompson or Peterka. That was Zach Benson and his goal brought a hilarious troll job from Bruins TV announcer Judd Sirott.

Judd Sirott trolls Buffalo Bills fans after Zach Benson's goal

On the power play in the closing seconds that was the Sabres’ seventh of the evening, Sirott couldn’t resist the temptation apparently to troll Buffalo sports fans and the Bills.

"The touchdown that Buffalo needed in Kansas City,’’ said Sirott.

By now you know what he was referencing, the Bills, 32-29, loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo has come close the last couple of years of getting back to the Super Bowl, but they can't get by the Bills whether they play at home or on the road in the postseason.

In the losses to the Chiefs in the playoffs, the Bills always seem to lose a one-possession game and that was the case on Sunday night. Had Buffalo scored seven more points, they would be preparing to go to New Orleans to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but instead, they are left a another close loss and facing a long off-season after falling short again in winning the Super Bowl.

Honestly, after the Bruins’ performance against the worst team in the Eastern Conference, Sirott funnily spun the goal in a funny way on what was a brutal night for the Black and Gold.