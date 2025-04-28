Boston Bruins top prospect sends AHL affiliate to second round of playoffs with timely performance

With the Boston Bruins not part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all eyes are on the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Providence Bruins. Some younger players are getting some key postseason experience for the Black and Gold.

After dropping the first game in their best-of-three series against the Springfield Thunderbirds at home, the P-Bruins rallied to win Game 2 in overtime, 1-0, on a Vinni Lettieri goal, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Rhode Island. After battling to save their season in the second game, Providence wasn't going to be denied in Game 3 thanks to one of their top prospects.

Bruins prospect Matthew Poitras sends P-Bruins to second round of AHL Playoffs

Matthew Poitras was kept off the scoresheet in the first two games by the Thunderbirds, but when push came to shove, the second-round pick came up huge for his team, along with Riley Tufte. Both players scored two goals as the P-Bruins erupted for four third-period goals in a series-clinching 5-1 victory at home. Scoring the fifth goal was defenseman Ian Mitchell.

If there is one prospect who has a lot to gain from a Providence postseason run, it's Poitras. His first two seasons in Boston have been up and down, to say the least. In 2023-24, he was playing really well before season-ending shoulder surgery in February cost him the rest of the season.

Then this season, he started the year in Boston, was sent to the minors under former coach Jim Montgomery, came back up and played well, but again hit a wall, was sent back to Providence and has been very good. This is a huge off-season coming up for Boston GM Don Sweeney and Poitras would solve some problems should he be able to nail down a center spot next season in the lineup. Confidence would be big this spring for the youngster and benefit the Bruins.