Boston Bruins top prospect buries first NHL goal in win over Pittsburgh Penguins

Before the Boston Bruins took the ice at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday afternoon, they received some good news on the scoreboard after the Philadelphia Flyers lost 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators. That loss allowed the Flyers to pick up a point in the standings and moved them three points ahead of them in terms of the NHL Entry Draft in June.

Once the puck was dropped, the Black and Gold jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period on their way to their second win in six weeks over the Pittsburgh Penguins in their final road game of the season. All that is left for the Bruins is a home game on Tuesday night at the TD Garden in their season finale before a huge off-season awaits them. During the win over the Penguins, one Bruins' prospect finally got some huge weight lifted off of his shoulders.

Bruins' prospect Fabian Lysell scores his first career NHL goal against the Penguins

In a meaningless game between two teams heading for the NHL Draft Lottery, there was a lot to come out of the game and nothing bigger than Fabian Lysell finally scoring his first NHL goal. He picked up his first NHL point last Tuesday night in the Bruins 7-2 rout of the Devils in New Jersey, but he potted his first of what the Black and Gold hope will be many goals in the future.

In the second period and the Bruins on the power play, Lysell took a cross-ice pass from Pavel Zacha and was alone at the side of the net and he was able to beat Tristan Jarry for a 2-0 Boston lead. The look of relief when the puck crossed the line was something else.

The first for Fabian 👏 pic.twitter.com/b4chGunqeA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2025

Elias Lindholm, Jakub Lauko, and Morgan Geekie scored the other Boston goals, and it is interesting to see if Lindholm, Geekie, and Pastrnak remain a line next season that can produce. For that to happen, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will have to find common ground with Geekie on a contract and avoid arbitration, something that could harm a long-term relationship.