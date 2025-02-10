Boston Bruins Thoughts: Future of Don Sweeney, trade deadline moves & youth injection

The Boston Bruins and the NHL have entered the nearly two-week 4 Nations Face-Off break. Currently, the Black and Gold are sitting one point out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot and not looking like a team that will make the postseason. Of course that could change over the final 25 games, but given how the season has gone so far, it’s hard to see things changing. As the Bruins enter a full week off, here are some thoughts going forward for the rest of the season.

Don Sweeney’s future in Boston likely goes beyond this year

I get it, Bruins fans want management change following the season, but does anyone really think that it’s going to happen? Is this really going to be Don Sweeney’s final season as GM in Boston? Does Cam Neely get let go as well? Very unlikely.

Sweeney had created the mess that is the 2024-25 Boston Bruins season, but expect him to have an off-season to fix things whether it’s through trades, free agency, or even both. The trade deadline will be his first test of looking ahead to next season. Let’s see what he actually does.

Bruins must be mild sellers at the trade deadline

Whether they think they’re in things or not by March 7, the Bruins must sell some roster pieces. Sell on Trent Frederic, listen to offers for Brandon Carlo and Justin Brazeau, and who knows, maybe someone would be willing to take Charlie Coyle off your hands. Joonas Korpisalo anyone?

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN during Saturday afternoon’s broadcast of the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at home, she said that they are fielding calls on players and that is a good sign. As it is constructed now, it just simply cannot be run back anywhere close to what it is now next season.

Time to inject youth

Since coming back from the American Hockey League (AHL), Matthew Poitras has played very well. Clearly, his time with the Providence Bruins was well worth it, but given how things are going, where are Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov? How much more of Oliver Wahlstrom do we need to watch? I thought it was a good claim, but boy, it just hasn’t worked out.

Lysell impressed in his first NHL game back in December against the Columbus Blue Jackets and he even set up a Brazeau goal on his very first NHL shift. Imagine that, he plays well and gets immediately sent back to the AHL. The Bruins way. Merkulov has been very good with the P-Bruins and why he hasn’t been given a shot is head-scratching. I mean, what is there to lose?