The hits just keep on coming for the Boston Bruins and first-year head coach Marco Sturm. Currently riding a five-game losing streak after beginning the season on a surprising three-game winning streak, injuries are piling up for the Black and Gold.

After missing most of the 2024-25 season, Hampus Lindholm returned to he lineup on Opening Night against the Washington Capitals before leaving the next night in the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period. Sturm said that he suffered a lower-body injury, and he has played in one of the last five games. He informed the Bruins after the morning skate on Tuesday that he couldn't go against the Florida Panthers.

With Lindholm missing another game, that meant that Jordan Harris was going to draw back in. On Wednesday morning, the Bruins announced that the Boston native was placed on injured reserve. In his absence, Boston called up Michael Callahan from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bruins defense suffers another injury

Harris has been a steady player for the Bruins early this season with a goal and an assist in five games. He has blocked three shots, registered four hits with an even plus/minus. He played 15:20 against the Panthers on Tuesday night. He signed a one-year deal with Boston after playing last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This is just another setback for a defense that has struggled to begin the season. Mason Lohrei has had a tough time of it, while the Lohrei/Charlie McAvoy pairing has struggled and struggled mightily. If you're thinking Lohrei could get a night off, it's not happening anytime soon. He'll have to work through his struggles on the fly.

Getting Lindholm back is going to be big for the backend against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at home, but that is easier said than done, as Boston won't push him with an injury after last season.