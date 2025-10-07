Boston Bruins strike waiver-wire gold on Monday

When the Boston Bruins made a round of cuts on Sunday, they sent prospect Matthew Poitras to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), and five players went on waivers for assignment to the AHL.

The four players placed on waivers, Jonathan Aspirot, Matej Blumel, Michael DiPietro, and Alex Steeves. The two big names on the list were Blumel and DiPietro. Both are key players Boston needed to make it through waivers to get their assignment to Providence, and in the end, they all cleared and are headed down to Rhode Island.

Bruins strike waiver wire gold with all players clearing

In the overall big picture, it may not be as much of a big deal, but it is that Blumel and DiPietro cleared, but given their depth in some areas, it's big. It's the biggest in the goal with DiPietro clearing. Prior to free agency and re-signing with Boston, he was someone who was seen as a player who would be sought after if he made it there.

Instead, general manager Don Sweeney re-signed him, but the league knew that if he was going to be sent to the AHL, he would need to clear waivers. The good news for the Black and Gold is that most teams, if not all, have their goaltending situation all set, which helped him clear waivers.

Now, if Jeremy Swayman or Joonas Korpisalo end up going down with an injury, there is insurance in Providence. As for Blumel, he started out well in camp and preseason games, but tailed off toward the end, which was the reason he was placed on waivers and will begin in the AHL.

Blumel will be part of the young core in Providence that includes Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell, who should be ready should an injury occur in Boston or if some players are not meeting expectations. In the overall big picture, there were a lot of people in the Boston organization who were holding their breath and can now breathe a sigh of relief that everyone cleared waivers.