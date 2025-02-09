Boston Bruins send two prospects down to AHL

The Boston Bruins are on their 4 Nations Face-Off break following a devastating 4-3 loss on Saturday afternoon to the Vegas Golden Knights at the TD Garden. The visitors scored the game-winning goal with 1:10 left on the power-play as the Black and Gold suffered their second straight loss when taking a lead into the third period.

Now most of the Bruins will sit back and enjoy the two-week break from games before returning for practice next week. Two prospects on Sunday were sent down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the hope of playing in AHL games during the break.

Bruins send Matthew Poitras and Michael Callahan to AHL

On Sunday, the Black and Gold announced that they have sent Matthew Poitras and Michael Callahan to Providence. It is not surprising what-so-ever that they made this move as both players being sent don't have to clear waivers to be sent down.

Poitras was sent down in November under former coach Jim Montgomery. He played well during his stint and has been good since returning. He has picked some assists on some of David Pastrnak's goals at key times during shift changes. In 26 games in Boston, Poitras has one goal and 10 assists.

As for Callahan, he has done a nice job filling in on defense in eight games, the first eight of his career, and has sacrificed his body with nine blocked shots.

It's not surprising to see both players sent down as they need to play during the break. Depending on how things shake out once the Black and Gold get back in terms of making a push for the playoffs or not, both players could get a longer look in Boston. Poitras is someone who needs all the shifts he can get to solidify a spot in the NHL next season, showing the front office and coaching staff he's ready.