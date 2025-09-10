Intriguing University of New Hampshire prospect gets invite to Bruins rookie camp

On Monday, the Boston Bruins published their 2025-2026 rookie camp roster, with some notable names amongst them, including the likes of recent prospects who have joined the Providence Bruins and some who have gotten their bids at the NHL level as well, such as Fraser Minten, Dans Locmelis, Riley Duran, and Brett Harrison. However, perhaps one name that has gone under the radar is former University of New Hampshire forward Robert Cronin.

Who is the UNH standout?

Cronin, the 25-year-old winger, began his hockey career with the AAA club teams Boston Jr. Bandits and Boston Advantage, before doing a prep year with The Gunnery in 2018-2019, scoring 54 points in just 31 games, good for second on the team. The impressive stat line would earn him a spot on the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL the following year, a major stepping stone for many aspiring professional players who have made their way to NCAA hockey, and in recent years has seen Bruins prospects such as Jonathan Morello, Beckett Hendrickson, Cole Spicer, and Boston College commit Kristian Kostadinski pass through.

With the Fighting Saints, Cronin's most productive year would come in 2020-2021, where he would go on to score 28 goals and 53 points in 48 games, demonstrating great offensive potential, which would land him a commitment to the University of New Hampshire the following season. In his first year with the Wildcats, he would show early indicators of success to come, putting up 12 points in his initial collegiate season. Despite a dip in production the following season, where the team as a whole struggled, winning just 11 games in 2022, 2022-2023 would see a resurgence, putting up double-digit points once again with 16 points in 33 games.

As someone who caught their fair share of games this past season at the Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire, it's easy to see how Cronin has caught the eyes of the Bruins front office beyond just his local roots. His nose for the puck and offensive ability always stood out on the ice in spite of his 5'10" frame.

In his senior year, the Plymouth, MA native would end up with the second-highest point tally on the team to cap off his senior year, scoring 17 goals in 35 games and 28 points total. Following his tenure in Durham, Cronin would go on to join the ECHL Maine Mariners, where, in 13 games played, he would put up 8 points. He is again poised to join the team this upcoming season; however, he will first attend Bruins rookie camp to compete against the litany of fellow invites aiming for a possible invite or Professional Try Out with the AHL affiliate, Providence Bruins.

For Plymouth natives such as myself and University of New Hampshire students, it's intriguing to see one of our own get a shot to compete on the ice with others looking to one day get a shot with the big club and see what he can do. However, I'm certain no one is more excited for the chance than Cronin himself, another local kid working towards his dream.