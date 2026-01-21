Boston Bruins receive one positive amid blowout loss to Dallas Stars

Winners of six straight, the Boston Bruins were looking for a seventh straight against the Dallas Stars on the road Tuesday night. It wasn't going to be easy for the Black and Gold. The Stars entered the game struggling and on a three-game losing streak, and played like a team looking to end a losing streak with a 6-2 blowout win.

Boston didn't do itself any favors by allowing two goals in each period and fell behind 6-0 early in the third period. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, but he was under siege all night long without much help from his teammates. It started with the drop of the puck. The Bruins compounded matters by taking three first-period penalties, and two pucks ended up in the back of the net despite Swayman sprawling all over the place make saves.

Two more goals in the second and two early in the third were enough for a lot of Bruins fans to turn the channel on their TV. However, if they did, they missed maybe one of the bigger goals for Marco Sturm and his team in a while.

Morgan Geekie ends 12-game goal drought against Stars

There was really nothing to take away from this game for the Bruins. It was one of the worst performances of the season. However, the best possible news to come out of the game was Morgan Geekie breaking his 12-game scoreless drought with a third-period power-play goal when he redirected a David Pastrnak slap shot past Jake Oettinger. Sure, it was a garbage-time goal, but it was a goal that Boston hopes kick-starts another flurry of goals for Geekie.

It's not ALL bad for the Bruins in this one as Morgan Geekie breaks his 12 game goal drought! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SFkFhgUdl8 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 21, 2026

Fraser Minten added the final Bruins goal in the loss, but being able to take away a positive that Geekie finally found the back of the net is good news going forward with a daunting stretch of games coming up.