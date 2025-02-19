Boston Bruins provide concerning Charlie McAvoy injury update

After Team USA beat Team Canada, 3-1, on Saturday night in the 4 Nations Face-Off, a lot of the talk was surrounding Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and his performance that opened a lot of eyes. Then two days later, things changed.

Before Monday night's 2-1 loss to Team Sweden, USA coach Mike Sullivan said that McAvoy would miss the game for rest ahead of Thursday night's Championship Game against Canada at the TD Garden. After the game, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported that McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. Tuesday the Bruins confirmed it and it appears that McAvoy's condition is more serious than thought.

Boston Bruins provide Charlie McAvoy injury update on Wednesday

Wednesday morning, Boston released an update on McAvoy in the hospital and the good news is he's improving from what the team deemed a "significant injury."

Moving forward, he is out of Thursday night's game and honestly, he'll be out a while for the Black and Gold. Given the current standing in the playoff race and after being deemed "week-to-week" on Tuesday night, his return should be a slow one for Boston.

On Tuesday, the Bruins who were not part of the 4 Nations Face-Off were back at Warrior Ice Arena preparing for the NHL season to resume on Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks at the TD Garden. Defenseman Michael Callahan was one of a handful of players recalled from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and will likely see some action coming up in McAvoy's absence.

There has been no timetable on McAvoy's return for the Bruins, but health should be priority No. 1. As for Hampus Lindholm, his return is still up in the air as he has been out since November with a lower-body injury.