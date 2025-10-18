Boston Bruins prospects power Boston College to a Friday night rout

Over the last couple of NHL Entry Drafts, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has loaded up on prospects who are playing their college hockey down the street at Boston College. It just happened to turn out that way, but the Eagles roster is littered with Black and Gold prospects.

Two first-round picks headline the Bruins' prospects at BC: 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau and 2025 first-round pick James Hagens. It was a struggle of a freshman season with the Eagles for Letourneau, but so far, four games into his sophomore season, things have been different for the rugged forward. That continued on Friday night.

Bruins prospects explode in win over RPI

Ninth-ranked Boston College hit the road for a non-conference game at RPI on Friday night and came away with a 5-1 win, thanks to two Boston Bruins prospects. Hagens collected two goals, one in the first and one in the second, while Letourneau had a goal and an assist. Defenseman Kristian Kostendski collected his first college point with an assist.

Letourneau scored from the slot area when he one-timed a pass, a rocket of a shot, for a 3-1 Eagles lead in the second period. It was his second goal in as many games this season.

Not to be outdone, Hagens opened the scoring in the first period at the end of a Boston College power play when he stole a clearing attempt along the wall, skated into the circle, and sniped a wrist shot for his first goal of the season.

Hagens fires it in for his first of the year



Watch on @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/XDKazMlwav https://t.co/L3X84O1fHI pic.twitter.com/3s524Dxciz — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 17, 2025

Hagens' second of the game at the end of the second period was a simple redirection of a pass into an empty net for a 5-1 lead.

Resendes finds Hagens for our fifth of the night



Watch on @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/XDKazMlwav pic.twitter.com/P53tYuea82 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 18, 2025

Boston College is off until next Friday night, when they look to finally get the best of the University of Denver when they host them at 7 p.m. The Pioneers have ended the Eagles' last two seasons in the NCAA Tournament.