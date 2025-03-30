Boston Bruins prospect continues to turn heads with incredible feat

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney traded Charlie Coyle at the trade deadline, it came as a surprise to some. With term remaining on his deal, the return was a good one for the Black and Gold in terms of the future of the organization.

In return from the Avalanche, Boston got Casey Mittlestadt, prospect Will Zellers, and a second-round draft pick in this summer's draft. All in all, it's a solid return as Mittlestadt has term remaining on his deal and could be a key piece of the Bruins' lineup going forward. It's also good to get draft capital, especially with Sweeney's second-round luck, and Zellers is turning into a head-turning prospect.

Bruins prospect Will Zellers joins elite USHL company

Let's make no mistake about it, Boston's prospect pool leaves a lot to be desired going forward. That is what happens when you trade away some of your draft capital to make a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but this year, the Black and Gold are on the other side of things in terms of being sellers rather than buyers. That was the case on March 7.

One of the teams that bought was Colorado and they have gave up pieces to get Brock Nelson from New York Islanders and Coyle. As far as Boston goes, they got a gem it appears in Zellers who has been having a tremendous season for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL. Picked in the third round, 76th overall, in last summers Entry Draft, Zellers added to his amazing season on Saturday night.

In a 5-4 overtime win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Zellers set the Gamblers' record for goals in a season with his 42nd before adding his 43rd later in the game.

He is expected to attend the University of North Dakota next season, but one thing is for sure, right now, it looks like the Bruins got a promising young talented player who can score in a league like the USHL where scoring can be tough. There is a lot to like about his game going forward if you're a Boston fan looking tto for some talent to get excited about.