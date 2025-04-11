Boston Bruins priority free agent target to hit the open market this summer

When it comes to roster construction for the 2025-26 season for the Boston Bruins, anything is possible. After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season with a very disappointing six months, general manager Don Sweeney has a lot of work to do after being a seller at the trade deadline.

Yes, that's right, Sweeney has a lot of work to do as it's very unlikely that the Bruins move on from him this off-season. Of course, anything is possible, but expect the GM back. He'll have a fair amount of cap space to spend over the summer when free agency begins or adding through trades.

There are a number of free agents that will be on Sweeney's radar, but some of those players could be re-signed by their current club in what is going to be a very interesting off-season on Causeway St. One player who the Bruins would have interest in announced on Thursday that he will not be re-signing with his current team will likely hit free agency.

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will hit free agency this summer

Boeser has 25 goals and 24 assists this season, which is down from 2023-24, when he scored 40 and set up 33. There were a ton of rumors at the trade deadline as to whether or not the Canucks would trade him, but he stayed with Vancouver within striking distance of a playoff berth, but they slipped over the last couple of weeks to fall out of the Western Conference playoff race.

In an interview with Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre, Boeser said it's unlikely he's going to re-sign with the Canucks by July 1 which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent. You can bet that Sweeney and Boston will be in on him if that happens.

“Honestly, it’s unlikely at this point,” Boeser said. “It sucks, it’s unfortunate. I’m just trying to play good hockey, and then I’ll worry about everything after that. We all know it’s been a rollercoaster of a year. There’s been a lot of different things.

“I’m refusing to talk to [agent Ben Hankinson] right now. I feel like I’m playing a lot better hockey recently, and I don’t want to get distracted. That’s one of the things I’ve learned: when there’s distractions, I don’t play my best hockey. The mental aspect of the game is so important. This year, there’s been a lot of distractions.”

So, what does an AAV for Boeser look like? It's likely going to be at least north of $6.65 million, as that is what he's making now. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get an AVV of $8 or 9 million, and that would be a hefty price to pay, and that would be a major overpayment. Remember the Elias Lindholm contract? How's that working out this year?

If Sweeney spent that kind of money on Boeser and he repeated his numbers next year with Boston as he had this year, then it would be seen as a major disaster. I'm sure Sweeney will kick the tires on Boeser if he does become an unrestricted free agent, but buyer beware after the misses last summer.