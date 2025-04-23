Boston Bruins press conference on Wednesday will be one seat short

Eight days after a frustrating 2024-25 season ended for the Boston Bruins with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins brass will meet with the media for their end-of-the-year press conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Don Sweeney, Cam Neely, and Charlie Jacobs will address the media tomorrow morning at 10:30 ET on NESN & NESN 360

Bruins fans looking for some good news about changes in upper management will be disappointed that none is coming. Last week, CEO Charlie Jacobs defended general manager Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely, and they are going nowhere.

All three will be on hand for the end-of-the-year press conference on Wednesday, but there will be someone missing that is rather eye-opening. Generally, when the Boston brass meets to begin the year and end the year, the head coach will be on hand as well, but there was no mention of interim coach Joe Sacco attending the gathering with the media.

Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco will be missing from Wednesday's end of the year media availability

Six weeks into the season, Sweeney decided to fire former coach Jim Montgomery and named Sacco the interim coach. After playing well under Sacco, the Black and Gold struggled big time after the New Year and ended up missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's not forget the sale Sweeney had at the trade deadline.

What do we make of Sacco not attending the press conference on Wednesday? Well, you shouldn't be surprised. There has been no word yet at the time this article is being written on Sacco's future as the head coach in Boston, but you get the feeling that he will not be back in that capacity when training camp begins in September.

While it's weird not to have a coach at the table on Wednesday, there is nothing much to read about it other than that Sacco will likely not be back next. As for what Jacobs, Sweeney, and Neely will say? I think you know.