Boston Bruins predicted to solve a need on defense by signing $27 million blueliner

Going into the offseason, the Boston Bruins have multiple needs to address for the 2026-27 season and beyond. One of those needs was on defense, along with a goal-scoring wing and a top-six center.

Right before the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night, general manager Don Sweeney swung a deal with the Utah Mammoth for right wing JJ Peterka. Coming off a frustrating 2025-26 season in Utah, he should be a 30 or even 40-goal scorer a year if he can find his game with the Bruins. He has four years remaining on his contract.

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As for a need on defense, Sweeney tried to get out ahead of it back in January when he tried to trade for right-shot Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. There were reports that the two sides were closing in on a deal, but things reportedly fell apart and Andersson was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

What a move by Vegas, as he was part of their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final. They fell in six games to the Carolina Hurricanes, and now they have some questions. Andersson is one of those questions, and if he hits the open market, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted that he'll land in Boston.

Bruins predicted to sign defenseman Rasmus Andersson

"The Golden Knights' financial limitations could allow another team to swoop in and snag the 29-year-old. The Boston Bruins just might be that team. Boston could use another high-end defenseman, and it has been linked to Andersson previously. (Elliott) Friedman also reported that the Bruins weren't interested in acquiring Andersson without an extension. Now, they might have their chance to land him on a long-term deal,'' Knox wrote.

It was reported that the extension was the holdup back in January was the extension. Anderson is coming off a contract that got him $27.3 million over six years with a $4.555 million AAV. He's going to get a big bump in pay. Is he worth it?

Now, could something be worked out without having to give anything up? Young defenseman Mason Lohrei was reportedly part of the deal, but he remained. He is someone who has some trade rumors surrounding him now.

Signing a player like Andersson is what Boston needs to solidify the backend in front of goalie Jeremy Swayman. However, at what cost? In order to clear out cap space to fit Andersson in, some players would have to go out. There are a couple of days before free agency opens, and things could change. Andersson could re-sign with Vegas, but if he doesn't, expect Sweeney to be in the mix with one question being, "At what cost?''