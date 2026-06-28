5 Boston Bruins who could be shipped out to clear cap space ahead of free agency

After sitting quietly and watching players get traded across the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney got into the mix on Friday night. Right before the 2026 NHL Entry Draft was to begin, the Bruins sent their first-round pick, 23rd overall, in Friday night's draft and the Florida Panthers first-round pick in the 2028 Entry Draft to the Utah Mammoth for right wing JJ Peterka.

Read More: Bruins cut ties with a struggling former first-round draft pick in swap of young players

That was one need the Bruins have this offseason out of three big ones. A right-shot defenseman and a top-line center should be next on Sweeney's checklist for the next few days before free agency begins. Late Friday night, Sweeney mentioned that despite trading for Peterka, the door isn't closed to bring back Viktor Arvidsson. If that's going to be the case, then Sweeney will need to unload some contracts to clear some cap space. Here are five contracts that he could unload over the next couple of days.

Joonas Korpisalo

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is a name that is often mentioned when it comes to players who could be moved. It certainly feels like it's going to happen sooner or later. With the emergence of Michael DiPietro with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), trading their $3 million backup is the route to go. There is no need to have $11.25 million locked up between two goalies on a roster with dire needs to be competitive next year and beyond. There is a goalie market, and Sweeney needs to explore it now.

Henri Jokiharju

After the Bruins traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in March, Sweeney acquired Henri Jokiharju from the Buffalo Sabres. He was resigned over the summer to a three-year deal for $9 million with a $3 million AAV. The 27-year-old played in just 41 games in 2025-26 and was a healthy scratch for four of the six playoff games against the Sabres. Moving the former first-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 Entry Draft is something that needs to be explored.

Mason Lohrei

There has been just too much trade chatter surrounding defenseman Mason Lohrei, and it feels like he's going to be moved at some point, no? He has had an up-and-down time with the Black and Gold, and if there is a player who needs a change of scenery, it's Lohrei. The talent is there, and the ability to quarterback a power play and be an offensive defenseman is there; Boston just hasn't been able to get it out of him. He is making $3.2 million next season, and you would think there would be a bigger market for him than Jokiharju.

Casey Mittlestadt

You could make the case that Casey Mittlestadt is maybe the one contract that Sweeney would love to move, and his $5.75 million AAV for next season. That's a big yikes. Coming to Boston as part of the Charlie Coyle trade in March of 2025 with the Colorado Avalanche, he was a key part of the second line for the Bruins last season, but he is on a huge AAV, which could be spent elsewhere. The problem is getting someone to take him.

Mikey Eyssimont

One free agent signed last offseason was forward Mikey Eyssimont, but he played in only 56 games this past season for first-year coach Marco Sturm with eight goals and 18 points. Like Jokiharju, he only played in two of the six playoff games against Buffalo. He is only carrying a $1.45 million AAV, but for an organization that needs all the amount of cap space it can get, moving anything is helpful. Also, moving Eyssimont opens up a roster spot for a prospect potentially next season.