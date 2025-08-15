Boston Bruins predicted to send one disgruntled player packing

There is still a month before NHL training camps begin in mid-September, and rosters are beginning to take shape. There is still time for more moves for each team to make, and one that feels like it needs to make one or two is the Boston Bruins.

They are still in need of a top-line center, but right now, it doesn't appear that a move is going to be made. But could the Bruins end up trading a goalie at some point this upcoming season? It's not far-fetched at all that it happens, and NHL Trade Rumors is the latest to mention it, something we have discussed before.

Boston Bruins predicted to trade a goalie at some point in 2025-26

Rob Couch of NHL Trade Rumors lists four goalies who will change teams in 2025-26, and one of the goalies was a Bruins netminder, and to no one's surprise, that would be Joonas Korpisalo. If there is one thing we took away from last year, it was that the former Ottawa Senators goalie, who was acquired as part of the Linus Ullmark trade, was not happy with his amount of playing time in Boston and made it known, multiple times.

Moving on from Korpisalo helps the Bruins in multiple ways. It gets a player who was upset about his playing time, who is not going to get much more playing time, if any, backing up Jeremy Swayman. That would remove one headache, but it would also open up much-needed cap space.

Sweeney needs all the cap space he can free up, and trading Korpisalo and going with Michael DiPietro as Swayman's backup saves Boston some money, as DiPietro carries a cap hit of $812,500, compared to Korpisalo's $3 million the Black and Gold are on the books for.

Several teams are looking for goaltending, with the Edmonton Oilers at the top of the list. Who knows? Maybe when Boston and Edmonton worked out a deal to send Viktor Arvidsson to the Bruins, there was some groundwork laid for a potential trade involving a goalie at some point. Who knows, but trading Korpisalo makes too much sense for the Bruins right now.