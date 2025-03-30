Boston Bruins place two struggling forwards on waivers

Stuck on an eight-game losing streak after a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, the Boston Bruins limped home after going 0-5-0 on a five-game road trip. If you're in full tank mode, then you loved the results the last 10 days on the road.

When a team goes through streaks like this, no matter what time of the year it is, changes are sometimes made, and that appears to be the case with the Black and Gold. After getting back early Sunday morning from the Motor City, the front office announced a pair of roster transactions.

Bruins place struggling forwards Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on waivers

The bottom forwarding grouping for Boston is filled with AHL players and players who really should be playing with the Providence Bruins, but when you sell off pieces at the trade deadline and have injuries, that what happens. The Bruins placed two of those bottom-six forwards, Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on waivers on Sunday.

It is highly unlikely that either player gets claimed and if they do, losing them is not a big loss at all. They were placed on waivers for the purpose to be sent to the P-Bruins in the AHL, which is where both veterans belong.

This season in 13 games in Boston, Brown has one assist, while Lettieri has two goals and three points in 19 games. Now the question everyone is askin isg, what happens next? Providence has a game on Sunday afternoon, but after that game, are there a callup or two waiting to happen to Boston? If so, which forwards?

More than likely, be prepared to be upset if a Riley Tufte or Oliver Wahlstrom is called up, but fans would love to see Georgii Merkulov, Trevor Kuntar, or Riley Duran brought up. I mean, it can't be any worse than what is up there now with Brown and Lettieri. Give some more of the P-Bruins a shot over the final eight games.