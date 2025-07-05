Boston Bruins forward continues to draw trade interest according to NHL insider

Now that the dust has pretty much settled in free agency for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney, the case can be made that some of the biggest needs this offseason have not been filled, so far. I say so far because there are still two months before the Black and Gold gather at Warrior Ice Arena in September for training camp and moves can still be made, through trades.

I know, easier said than done, but Sweeney has a fairly interesting trade history where he has been able to pull off a trade or two that have worked out. It feels like he's in that boat once again. One name that had been floated about in trade talks around the NHL Entry Draft and the beginning of free agency was forward Pavel Zacha. Now, he remains a player that has been linked to trade talks and it makes you wonder how hard Sweeney is feeling out the market for the former New Jersey Devils draft pick.

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha remains liked to potential trade talks

The Fourth Period released their updated 2025 Summer Trade Watch List and coming in at No. 17 was Zacha. Again, this is no new news that Sweeney could be engaging in trade talks around Zacha, but here is what The Fourth Period wrote about the center who has also played on the wing for Boston,

"The Bruins explored the trade market on Zacha during the season and there is belief out there that Boston is looking, again, at moving him. His 10-team no-trade list turns to an eight-team list July 1, so he does have some say in where he ends up, if dealt. He has two years remaining on his contract."

They had the Vancouver Canucks and Utah Mammoth as teams reportedly linked to Zacha, who has two years remaining on his current contract that carries an AAV of $4.75 million. As mentioned above, he does have an eight-team no-trade list so he does have some say whether or not he's moved.

For a team looking to add some help to their top six, Zacha could be seen as someone on a good deal with the cap going up for the next two seasons. The problem for the Bruins is that they are tight for cap space right now, even with it going up this year, and filling a need through a trade would require money going out, so money can come in. It remains to be seen if Zacha is eventually moved, but you get the feeling that the chance is there. We'll see.