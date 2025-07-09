Boston Bruins organization adds son of former franchise icon to round out AHL coaching staff

When it comes to coaching in the American Hockey League (AHL), there are yearly changes to the coaching staffs, whether it's with the head coach or assistant coaches. In terms of the Providence Bruins, Ryan Mougenel has become a trusted coach and one that the Boston front office values.

On Wednesday, Providence announced that it was hiring Ryan Bourque as an assistant coach to its staff, and if the last name sounds familiar, it should to Black and Gold fans. He is the youngest son of former Boston defenseman Ray Bourque.

Ryan Bourque joins Mougenel behind the bench, alongside Trent Whitfield, with Mike Dunham serving as the other assistant coach and goalie coach. A life-long AHLer, Ryan Bourque played 585 games in the minors with 85 goals and 118 assists, including a career-high 21 goals for the Hartford Wolfpack in 2013-14. He announced his retirement in September of 2020 with the Bridgeport Islanders. He played in one NHL game for the New York Rangers in the 2014-15 season.

Ryan Bourque got into coaching after his playing days, and during the 2023-24 season, he was an assistant coach for the US National Development Team Program, where he coached Boston Bruins first-round draft pick last month, James Hagens. Also on the team was another Bruins draft pick this seaosn, Will Moore. Ryan Bourque played in that program from 2007-09.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Ryan Bourque to our team and coaching staff,” said Mougenel. “Ryan’s hockey acumen, attention to detail, and his ‘player first’ attitude were exactly what we were looking for when rounding out our coaching staff. We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and his family to the Bruins organization.”

Ryan Bourque grew up in the Boston area when his father played for the Bruins, and he knows all about the history of the organization and now being a part of it, even in the AHL, he looks to make his own name for the organization, through he coaching ranks.