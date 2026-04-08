Boston Bruins NHL playoff scenarios flip upside down after Tuesday night's results

The Boston Bruins finished off their frustrating four-game road trip on Tuesday night with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. It was a wild game where the Bruins trailed, took the lead, trailed again, before rallying to force overtime.

Boston went winless on the trip, but they did pick up two loser points, which might end up being key in the standings. Six games remain in their regular season, and three games remain. Two at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New Jersey Devils. They will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

At the time this article is being written, the Black and Gold are six points clear of the Eastern Conference cut line and need just a couple of points to punch their ticket to the postseason. Again, nothing is for sure until the X is next to their team name. Tuesday night was another crazy night of results on the ice, and shifted who they could play if they get in.

Bruins playoff opponent scenarios take a wild turn after Tuesday night's results

Boston is four points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the first wild-card spot. Carolina's win over the Black and Gold pushed them to 106 points and the No. 1-seed in the East as of now. However, when it comes to the Atlantic Division, things are wild.

The Montreal Canadiens rallied late to force overtime against the Florida Panthers and pulled out the win in a shootout. That gives them 102 points and ties them with the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. Tampa lost in Ottawa. Why is that important? Well, if the Bruins get in, they are going to be a wild-card team and face one division winner. Right now, they would be matched up with the Atlantic winner, with the Senators matched up with the Hurricanes.

Does it really matter who they play? Probably not, but getting in during the first year of a retool is huge. They would give someone fits if they extended their season beyond next week's regular-season final for a few games. Once the X is next to their name, then things get really interesting in terms of who they prepare for.