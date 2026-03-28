Boston Bruins News: Viktor Arvidsson, Marco Sturm, fired GM hunting work

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson right before free agency opened last June from the Edmonton Oilers, it was a move that came out of nowhere. The move came a couple of weeks after the Black and Gold hired Marco Sturm as head coach.

It was clear that it was a move that Sturm was certainly in favor of. The move has turned out to be a good one as in Wednesday night's 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres, he scored a second-period goal, which was his 20th of the season. It's the sixth time in his career that he has had 20 goals in a season.

There was some thought that Arvidsson might have been moved at the trade deadline earlier this month, but Sweeney held onto him. A free agent at the end of the season, expect him to be re-signed before free agency begins on July 1.

Bruins prospects battle for berth in Frozen Four

Three Bruins prospects will be battling it out on Saturday night for a berth in the Frozen Four next month in Las Vegas. Yes, you read that right, the Frozen Four this year will be in Las Vegas, Nevada. You know, teh known hockey hotbed.

Anyway, North Dakota and Quinnipiac will meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the Sioux Falls Regional. The winner gets the second ticket to Las Vegas, after the Worcester final earlier in the afternoon between Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Bruins have two prospects suiting up for Quinnipiac, Elliott Groenwold and Christopher Pelosi, while North Dakota has Will Zellers, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline last March that sent out Charlie Coyle. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

NHL 2026-27 season to begin earlier?

Generally, the NHL begins each season in early October with training camps opening in mid-September. According to Piere LeBrun of The Athletic, there could be some changes in the works for the 2026-27 season when the league goes to an 84-game schedule, per the new CBA.

LeBrun reported that the league is targeting a sstart date of Sept. 29 for next season, although the league is still in the process of putting together schedules for all the teams. He also reported that the league is aiming for an April 10 end to the regular season, which is all subject to change.

Former Bruins GM on the move again

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, former Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli is leaving the St. Louis Blues to pursue other opportunities. Dreger also went on to say that Chiarelli is a candidate to fill the opening in Nashville with the Predators after Barry Trotz steps away. This is certainly something to keep an eye on as it unfolds.