Boston Bruins News: Trent Frederic, Sean Kuraly, special announcement

Over the last six games, the Boston Bruins' fourth line of Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic has combined for 11 points. Jeannot missed practice on Wednesday because of an illness, but he was in the lineup on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers. After an optional morning skate on Thursday, Kuraly admitted he's enjoyed playing with Jeannot and Kastelic.

“It’s been awesome. Really, two predictable players. I think, generally, we think the game the same way, and how we want to produce a successful trio. I really think anytime we get together, it really does take all three,” Kuraly said. “We’re learning to work better and better. I’m looking forward to continuing to get better with two big, strong, skilled players. I’ve really enjoyed playing with both of them – good teammates.”

Part of the reason for the Bruins' recent success has been the depth scoring they have been receiving, including from their fourth line.

Trent Frederic gets video tribute

After the Oilers' morning skate at the TD Garden, Trent Frederic met with the media about returning to Boston less than a year after being traded at the deadline in March. He was a first-round pick of the Black and Gold and played over 300 games in Boston.

"I could see how it could be emotional,'' said Frederic. "I guess when you come here, it kind of brings it all out."

During the first TV timeout, Boston played a video tribute for Frederic, the third one they have done this year. They did it for Brad Marchand in October with the Florida Panthers and Brandon Carlo in November when he returned with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins family expanding

There have been a lot of reasons for celebrating this season for goalie Jeremy Swayman. He is having a big bounce-back season so far. Along with Boston's success on special teams and depth scoring, Swayman is a big reason why the Black and Gold are hanging around in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Swayman has another reason to celebrate after his fiancée, Alessandra, announced that the two are expecting their first child. Congratulations to Jermey and Alessandra!