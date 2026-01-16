Boston Bruins News: Trade target, Zdeno Chara, trade candidates, sweet revenge

Before the Boston Bruins hosted the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden on Thursday night to close out a five-game homestand, former captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara had his No. 33 raised to the rafters. It was a great ceremony, and ahead of the game, two current Black and Gold, two former teammates of Chara's, reflected on what he meant to them early in their careers.

“He’s been a part of my growth in my career; I have a lot to thank him for. And he knows it, we have a great relationship,” David Pastrnak said. “There was no other way than to follow him. That’s the easiest way to put it. He showed up, and you followed him with no excuse because that’s the way he approached every single day, and still does until this day, even after retirement.”

Charlie McAvoy played on the same unit as Chara did and was part of some magical postseason runs with him during their time together in Boston. The Bruins' current leader on defense said he learned so much from Chara.

“I just learned so much from him. So much. He really helped me grow as a pro and to find the game, the consistency, and what I wanted to become as a professional. I credit so much of that to Zee, I really do,” McAvoy said. "He really reined me in and was like, ‘Look, our responsibility every night is to shut down the best players on their team, and that’s how we win. That should feel like a goal and an assist if you can keep the McDavid off the scoresheet.’ I had to digest that and really take it to heart.”

Bruins beat Kraken to even season series

The Bruins completed a sweep of a five-game homestand on Thursday night with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken, getting a measure of revenge for a 7-4 loss last week. Boston sent a statement early with two goals in the first four minutes from Marat Khusnutdinov and Viktor Arvidsson. Mark Kastelic added a shorthanded goal in the second period, and David Pastrnak added a power play goal in the third period.

Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for the win before Boston heads out on a two-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars.

Two former Bruins' players listed on latest trade board at Sportsnet

On Real Kyper's Trade Board 2.0 at Sportsnet, two former Bruins players cracked Kick Kypreos ' list. The first one is Dougie Hamilton, who will likely be on the move from the New Jersey Devils at the deadline this year. The other is Jake DeBrusk, and this is going down a familiar road. Also on the list was defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who has recently been linked to the Black and Gold.

"The most obvious trade candidate in Calgary is Andersson, who we’ve been expecting to move all season. While he and the team have teased the possibility of an extension, the reality is the 29-year-old is months away from being able to test the UFA market, and that is certainly an opportunity he would explore to join a contending team. The Flames will be moving this player before the March 6 trade deadline, and, in fact, it’s highly likely a deal will be found before Andersson leaves for the Olympics, where he will play for Team Sweden. The Flames cannot risk him being injured in that tournament and returning as a player they can no longer get assets back for,'' wrote Kypreos.

Just what the Bruins are going to do, buy, sell or stand pat, remains to be seen and the next couple weeks of games will determine Don Sweeney's path.