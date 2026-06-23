Boston Bruins News: Trade rumors heating up, trade targets shrinking, more

It has been nine days since the Stanley Cup was handed out to the Carolina Hurricanes after beating the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. Since that night, there have been a couple of big trades within the Atlantic Division that will affect the Boston Bruins.

However, before the NHL Entry Draft this week and free agency beginning on July 1, the Bruins released their preseason schedule for next season. The Black and Gold will play only four preseason games, with the league expanding to an 84-game schedule. You get some things, you have to give some things back, and that was two fewer preseason games for two more regular-season games.

Boston will host the Washington Capitals on Sept. 20 and the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 22. They will visit both of those teams to close out the preseason slate on Sept 24 at Philadelphia and Sept. 25 in Washington.

Two Bruins listed on latest NHL trade board by one NHL writer

There have already been two rather big trades in the NHL, with both greatly affecting the Bruins. The Tampa Bay Lightning sent defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the bigger deal coming on Sunday. The Ottawa Senators sent captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers to play with his brother Matthew with the Florida Panthers.

All Boston fans are waiting to see what Don Sweeney's response is for the Black and Gold. However, there has been a lot of trade chatter surrounding center Pavel Zacha and defenseman Mason Lohrei. Both players were listed on Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic.

Lohrei was someone who could use a change of scenery and almost got it back in January when he was rumored to be part of a return to the Calgary Flames for Rasmus Andersson, but that deal reportedly fell apart. As for Zacha, there certainly is a need for centers around the NHL, but no team may have a bigger need down the middle than the Bruins. We should get some answers sooner rather than later.

Tampa Bay Lightning targeting Bruins target, John Carlson?

Boston still needs an upgrade with a right-shot defenseman, and with Raddysh going to Toronto, they could shift their attention to John Carlson of the Anaheim Ducks. It's unlikely that he's going to return to Southern California after being acquired from the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline.

However, Carlson is looking for a two-year deal with an AAV of $10 million, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, and one team to watch is the Tampa Bay Lightning. That would not be good for the Bruins if Carlson ended up there.