Boston Bruins News & Rumors: Another injury to a star, veteran signs one-year deal

After beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-1, at the TD Garden on Saturday night, the Boston Bruins will head out on a three-game road trip beginning on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. The two teams met at the TD Garden last Thursday night with the Black and Gold winning, 5-2, against former coach Jim Montgomery in his first return to Boston since last November's firing.

After losing to the Bruins, the Blues went to Canada and beat the Ottawa Senators, 2-1, on Saturday night before beating the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3, on Sunday night. Against Ottawa, St. Louis suffered a big loss to their lineup when Jordan Kyrou left in the first period after taking a hit. Ahead of their game against the Canadiens, Montgomery gave an update on his star forward.

"He's doing OK. He’s day-to-day right now,'' Montgomery said. "We'll have more when we get a picture on him. At the most, we think it's a week to 10 days, but we've got to get an MRI when we get back (to St. Louis).''

If there is one team that knows about injuries to key players, it's the Bruins. They are still without David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, and there is no timetable for their return.

Providence Bruins lose to Springfield

Less than 24 hours after a 4-3 overtime win on the road against the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Providence Bruins returned home to the backend of the home-and-home on Sunday afternoon and lost, despite controlling most of the action.

They outshot Springfield by 30, but only managed to find the back of the net once when Georgii Merkulov scored in the first period. The P-Bruins held a 46-15 edge in shots, but they got goals from Matthew Peca, Chris Wagner, and Sam Stange. Providence will travel to Hershey to play the Bears on Wednesday night.

MERKULOV TIES IT UP ON THE POWER PLAY 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1pzZNPosMp — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) December 7, 2025

Before the game, Providence announced that they signed veteran defenseman Christian Wolanin on a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract. He signed a PTO with the P-Bruins last month and has eight points in seven games for Providence.