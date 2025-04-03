Boston Bruins News: Promising prospect signs, Fabian Lysell update, Canadiens playoff hopes

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has had success in signing undrafted free agents, and the organization in general has over time. On Thursday, Boston inked a college free agent who had his career come to an end this past weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

Boston signed Cornell forward Dalton Bancroft to a one-year entry-level deal with an NHL cap hit of $950,000. This season for the Big Red, he had 15 goals and 12 assists with a plus/minus of plus-11, which was second on the team. He will report to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The #NHLBruins have signed forward Dalton Bancroft to a one-year, entry-level contract.



Bancroft is an interesting prospect at 24 years old as he is bigger and more seasoned than some college undrafted free agents. He is another prospect who will finish out the regular season with the P-Bruins and play in the playoffs this spring.

Joe Sacco wants to play spoiler against Canadiens

Now that the Bruins are in the basement of the Eastern Conference after a nine-game losing streak, there is no way to go but remaining down in terms of the future and the Entry Draft this June. When they take the ice at the Bell Centre on Thursday night, they will be looking to play spoiler for the Montreal Canadiens, who are in the thick of the second wild-card race in the East.

"For us it's a good opportunity to try to make their chances of progressing into the playoffs a little bit harder, play a spoiler against them tomorrow night,'' said Sacco.

This is a position that the Black and Gold are not used to being in and player spoiler for their heated rivals is role reversal as it’s been what Montreal has been doing to them for years, or at least trying. Times are changing.

Joe Sacco praises Fabian Lysell

Fabian Lysell was a questionable scratch on Tuesday night in the Bruins' 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden. He'll draw back into the lineup against Montreal with Jeffrey Viel coming out, and Sacco has been impressed with the 2021 first-round pick's mindset and preparation.

“I think his mindset has been good,'' said Sacco. "I think his preparation has been good, and he's putting a lot of work into it right now.”

This seems like a little bit of backtracking after the excuse following his absence against Washington, but would there be a better place in the NHL for Lysell to pot his first career goal than in Montreal? No.