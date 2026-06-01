Boston Bruins News: Patrice Bergeron, Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo, coaching rumors

On Sunday, the Bronze and Gold Medal games were played at the IIHF World Championship. However, before the Gold Medal game was played, the IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was inducted, and one of the inductees was Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron was a no-brainer being inducted as he made IIHF history already as a teenager when he won a World Championship in 2004 before winning World Junior Championship gold in 2005. However, as was the case when he was with the Bruins, he didn't want to take any of the credit.

“This is not about me, it’s about all the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Bergeron said. “Hockey is the ultimate team game.”

We miss Patrice Bergeron in Boston.

Speaking of the medal games in Switzerland, there was a major upset with Team Canada. They are leaving without a medal after they dropped their second straight game, this time to Norway, 3-2 in overtime, in the Bronze Medal game. After steamrolling through pool play and Team USA in the quarterfinals, Team Canada found it tough in their final two games.

As for the Gold Medal game, Team Finland took down Team Switzerland, 1-0, in overtime. It was the second straight year that Team Switzerland lost the Gold Medal game in overtime after losing to Jeremy Swayman and Team USA last spring. This year, Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju and goalie Joonas Korpisalo each picked up a Gold Medal for Team Finland.

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

When the Toronto Maple Leafs made a front office change before the end of the regular season and fired Brad Treliving, it signaled a change coming. After a new front office was hired when John Chayka was named the new GM, he fired head coach Craig Berube. It was reported over the weekend that they were closing in on University of Denver coach David Carle as their next coach. However, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period had a different take on it, saying that "No formal interview has taken place. I’m told Carle has told the Leafs now is not the right time for him.'' Then, there was this from Frank Seravalli. It would be weird if Carle left for the Maple Leafs, of all teams.

Now that we are in the month of June, things are going to get interesting with the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL Entry Draft, and free agency just 30 days away. Buckle up.