Boston Bruins News: NHL Draft Lottery, prospects looking for revenge, voting snub

After making the playoffs in Year 1 of a retool under first-year coach Marco Sturm, the Boston Bruins were dispatched in six games by the Buffalo Sabres. They now begin an offseason that will likely see some big changes.

However, the first big domino to fall this offseason will be on Tuesday night with the NHL Draft Lottery. A year ago, the Bruins had a lot of interest after they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. They ended up with the No. 7 pick and had James Hagens all to themselves.

Now, this season, they have a huge interest in the NHL Draft Lottery this season as they own the Toronto Maple Leafs pick if it falls outside of the Top 5. The pick was traded to the Bruins in March of 2025 as part of the deal that sent Brandon Carlo to the Maple Leafs. Also coming to Boston was prospect Fraser Minten.

Who saw the Maple Leafs falling by the wayside like they did this season? This is a massive lottery for both Toronto and Boston.

Providence Bruins face big Game 3

After dropping the opening game of their playoff series with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night, 3-2, the Providence Bruins evened up their American Hockey League (AHL) series on Sunday night with a 2-1 win in Game 2.

Matej Blumel and Georgii Merkulov found the back of the net for the P-Bruins, while defenseman Frederic Brunet had a pair of assists. Goalie Michael DiPietro turned back 27 shots for the win. Game 3 will be Tuesday night in Springfield at the MassMutual Center at 7 p.m.

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

The finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy were released. The finalists are Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, and Jonathan Towes of the Winnipeg Jets. Boston's nominee was Charlie McAvoy.

Buffalo begins the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday night at home against the Montreal Canadiens at home. They will do so shorthanded. Forward Noah Ostlund was injured against the Black and Gold and is expected to be out against the Canadiens. Another forward, Sam Carrick, is progressing towards returning to the lineup in the series.