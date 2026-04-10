Boston Bruins News: Marco Sturm's bold James Hagens take, more NHL front office shakeups

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins did what a lot of people and fans hoped they would do: they signed 2025 first-round draft pick James Hagens to his entry-level contract. Signing him brings him into the fold for a Bruins team that is enjoying some time off.

On Thursday, he was on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for Boston's practice, and when head coach Marco Sturm met with the media, he mentioned that there is no guarantee of playing time this upcoming weekend when the Black and Gold have back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home and a trip to visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That seems like a stretch. Why would you sign him and not play him? That's clearly coach speak if there ever was coach speak. He has to play, right? Anyway, Sturm also said that Hagens signing had nothing to do with the 0-2-2 road trip, where they scored three goals in their first three games.

"Nothing,'' said Sturm. "The road trip we had, had nothing to do with it. Absolutely nothing."

Again, more coach speak if we're being honest.

James Hagens explains what he brings to the Bruins

After the optional skate that saw many players on the ice, Hagens met with the media. He touched on a lot of different subjects, including what he brings to the Black and Gold.

"I want to compete my hardest, hopefully bring skill and some offense to the table, but also be responsible defensively,'' said Hagens. "You want to be able to be trusted out there. You don't want to be out there getting scored on."

Given who he will be battling with for playing time, he should be able to get some as soon as Saturday. What do you have to lose? A win over the Bolts in any fashion gets Boston officially in the postseason.

Seattle Kraken President stepping down

There has been a lot of movement in the last week-plus when it comes to general managers and coaches. The latest is happening in Seattle with the Kraken. President Ron Francis and the club are mutually parting ways. He was the organization's first GM in 2019 and oversaw the expansion draft.