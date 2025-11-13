Boston Bruins News: Maple Leafs meltdown, prospects thriving, more

For the second time in three days on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins picked up a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was their seventh straight win, and they handed the Maple Leafs their third straight loss.

It was an eventful game where things got chippy in the third period. Midway through the second period, Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov had a heavy hit on Toronto captain Auston Matthews, which knocked him out for the rest of the game. It was the second Maple Leafs player that Zadorov has sidelined after a hit on Scott Laughton, who is currently also out of the lineup.

In the third period, Max Domi went after Zadorov, who didn't take the bait, and Domi was handed the only penalty. David Pastrnak scored a power play goal to give the Black and Gold some insurance at 5-3. After the game, Domi explained his reasoning for taking the penalty, which ended up costing his team a goal.

"Listen, it's part of the game,'' said Domi. "You don't want to go to the box in the 3rd period, but at the same time, we're not going to take a step back. That's part of the game. We finished the way we wanted to finish & I think we just got to build on it."

David Pastrnak reflects on 400th career goal

Early in the second period, Pastrnak scored the first of his two goals in the game on a breakaway off a nifty pass from Morgan Geekie for his 400th career strike. After he scored, the Bruins' bench emptied onto the ice to celebrate with their superstar teammate.

THEY POUR ONTO THE ICE FOR PASTA 🍝 pic.twitter.com/a8nPXRRGUv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2025

“At that point, I didn’t make much of it,” Pastrnak said. “But it really hit me when the guys came over. That was so cool what they did for me. That is when it, probably, really hit me.”

Pastrnak ranks sixth all-time in franchise history for goals, one behind Rick Middleton. Marco Sturm was happy for his top forward and cracked a funny joke after the game when he was talking to assistant coach Chris Kelly.

“Pasta is a special player. To score 400 goals in this league, that is pretty amazing,” Sturm said. “I told (Chris Kelly) that is more I and you have together. And practice – including practice.”​

Providence Bruins win again

The Providence Bruins hosted the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night and picked up their 11th win in 12 games with a 3-2 overtime victory. Struggling prospect Fabian Lysell scored the game-winner in overtime for his sixth goal of the season.

Joey Abate and Patrick Brown scored the other Providence goals, with Lysell, Jake Schmaltz, Riley Tufte, Frederic Brunet, Brown, and Michael Callahan each having an assist for the P-Bruins. Michael DiPietro made 26 saves on 28 shots.