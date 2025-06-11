Boston Bruins News: Major coaching decisions, Don Sweeney's uncomfortable feedback, more

When there is a head coaching change around the NHL, there usually is some movement with assistant coaches as well. A new coach will always look to bring in his guys on the staff and genrally there is not much retention with the current staff. That won't be the case with new Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm.

On Tuesday, Sturm was introduced as the next head coach of the Bruins at the TD Garden, and with general manager Don Sweeney by his side at the podium, they answered a ton of questions. Sweeney, however, said that three current assistant coaches will be retained on Sturm's staff.

Sweeney confirmed that Jay Leah, Chris Kelly, and Bob Essensa will return with Sturm. The big name returning is Essensa, the goalie coach, who played a role in Joonas Korpisalo having somewhat of a bounce-back season in Boston after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators last June. Sturm will reportedly bring in one assistant coach of his choice.

Don Sweeney's uncomfortable feedback

Sweeney said that during the coaching search and speaking with potential candidates that it was eye-opening, some of the feedback he received about his club.

“The process in that sense, it can be uncomfortable in terms of the critical eye that other people are watching your team and breaking down your team and the changes they want to make," said Sweeney. "You have to be open to all of it. You have to understand, the position we’re in, we didn’t execute both at the management level, coaching level, and player level. So we have to be open to that, and tweaks that coaches want to make."

Not executing at the management level is correct, as Jim Montgomery and Joe Sacco were put in a situation where the roster constructed by the front office wasn't good enough. If it makes Sweeney sleep better at night, that coaching had something to do with it, great, but it starts at the top.

Sturm likes the current Bruins roster

The roster turnover started at the trade deadline when the Bruins traded Trent Frederic, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo for a number of assets in return. After the deadline, between the trades and injuries, the roster was not very good, and the Black and Gold tumbled in the standings. When healthy, Sturm likes what the Bruins have and knows there will be additions.

"I love our team, even without any additions," Sturm said. "I think we have good goaltending. I think when everyone stays healthy, we have a really good defensive corps. I think we're hopefully going to add a few pieces up front, but overall, I do like our core. But having said that, I think depth-wise we just probably need a little bit more."

Roster additions are needed, as currently constructed, the Bruins would not be a playoff team next season. The core in place is good when healthy, but there needs to be some significant upgrades, whether that's through trades or free agency. What else would he say?