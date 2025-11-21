Boston Bruins News: Key injury setback, Maple Leafs forward speaks, welcome home

When the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings meet for the first time in 2025-26 on Friday night in Los Angeles, it'll be the first time back for a pair of former Kings.

Head coach Marco Sturm will return to a place where he was an assistant coach before a stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Kings' affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Sturm was an assistant coach with Los Angeles from 2018-22. Being behind the Kings' bench in the NHL is something that Sturm will cherish.

“They taught me how to actually coach in the [NHL]. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Sturm said. “I would say that was the time I just needed to be more of a complete NHL head coach. And I had to go through those phases and go through minors. I am glad I did it, because that gave me the opportunity now to be a head coach.”

Sturm and his team are looking to bounce back from a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night to kick off a four-game road trip before American Thanksgiving. They close out the trip against the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders.

Tanner Jeannot is also returning home after he spent last season in Los Angeles. He signed with the Black and Gold this offseason for five years, the biggest contract handed out by general manager Don Sweeney. Jeannot isn't worried about returning to L.A. and is more concerned about getting a win.

“Every time that you come back to a building you used to play in, you obviously have some feelings that you really want to get this one tonight,” Jeannot said. “Just excitement for the game, getting ready with the guys. It’s going to be a fun one tonight.”​

Scott Laughton speaks on Nikita Zadorov hit

Nikita Zadorov is not a favorite of Toronto Maple Leafs fans. Earlier this month, he had hits on Scott Laughtin and Auston Matthews, knocking them both out of their games with the Black and Gold and forcing them to miss some time. The hit on Laughton appeared to be clean, but the Leafs won't like what Laughton had to say about it.

"Thought it was clean,'' said Laughton. "I honestly thought he was backing up when I took a peek. He stepped up. I lost the puck a little bit, and he's 6'7". I'm 6'0", so there's going to be some contact there. He got the best of me, but I had more of an issue with a couple of his other hits in Boston. But, yeah, I thought it was a clean hit. You've got to keep your head up and keep going."

Laughton returned to the lineup in Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets playing 17:22 and registering four shots on the net.

Winnipeg suffers major setback between the pipes

Injuries are piling up all around the NHL. The latest name to miss some time will be Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. One of the top goalies in the NHL, Hellebuyck, will have knee surgery on Saturday and be out 4-6 weeks, which is a big blow for a team that begins play on Friday night in third place in the Central Division.

The Bruins will make their only visit to Winnipeg on Dec. 11, in the middle stop of a three-game road trip that begins in St. Louis against the Blues and former coach Jim Montgomery and ends in Minnesota against the Wild.