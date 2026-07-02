Boston Bruins News: Jordan Harris, free agent additions, former players find new homes

The biggest free agent signed by the Boston Bruins on Wednesday was bringing back defenseman Connor Clifton. After spending the last three years with the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins, the 31-year-old is returning to the Black and Gold for a second time.

Boston also acquired defenseman Will Borgen from the New York Rangers in a trade for a pair of draft picks. Those were the biggest names added, with goalie Joonas Korpisalo being sent to the Rangers earlier in the afternoon before the Borgen trade.

However, those were not the only moves made by general manager Don Sweeney, who also signed a handful of free agents. Boston signed goalie Luke Cavallin to a two-way contract for one year with a cap hit of $850,000. He'll be stashed in Providence with the American Hockey League (AHL) Bruins. Two forwards, Brendan Gaunce and Brian Halonen, were signed to two-year, two-way contracts for $875,000.

Defenseman Maxence Guenette was signed to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $850,000, and the Black and Gold agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with goalie Jiri Patera for $850,000. Who loves goalies more than Don Sweeney?

Bruins bring back defenseman Jordan Harris

On Monday, the Bruins announced some players who did not receive qualifying offers, which meant they could become free agents. One of those players was defenseman Jordan Harris, a Boston native who only played in eight games last season but left an impression.

Read More: Boston Bruins 2026 Free Agent Tracker

Harris fractured his ankle and had surgery, which cost him a majority of the season. He did suit up in a pair of playoff games against the Sabres in the spring, but his signing gives Boston more defensemen than they need. There is likely a trade or two coming for Sweeney in the not-too-distant future.

Former Bruins find new homes in free agency

Three former members of the Black and Gold found new homes in free agency for the 2026-27 season. Center Erik Haula landed with the Los Angeles Kings, and forward Jeffrey Viel signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning after a good season with the Anaheim Ducks following a trade. Riley Tufte signed with the New Jersey Devils. Haula was someone who it wouldn't have been surprising if the Bruins had made a run at, but he ended up in Los Angeles.