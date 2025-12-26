Boston Bruins News: Jeremy Swayman, Nikita Zadorov, Alex Steeves, Goalie Bob

Last year was a complete disaster for Boston Bruins goalie Jermey Swayman. He dug his heels in along with general manager Don Sweeney. The long and drawn-out contract dispute between the two extended through the summer of 2024 and into training camp. Then, during camp, things dragged out longer.

After training camp ended and hours before the Bruins were boarding a flight to South Florida to open the 2024-25 season against the Florida Panthers, he agreed to a deal that carries an $8.25 million AAV. Swayman then went on to struggle mightily last season, and Bruins long-time goalie coach Bob Essensa didn't beat around the bush about missing camp last year.

“You look at last year, you miss all the training camp, quite honestly, I don’t care who you are, you miss all training camp, there’s going to be catch-up, especially for goalies timing timing-wise,” said Essensa. “And that’s not to give him an excuse for the way things went, but he has a standard that he’d like to keep. He’s got a view of where he should be in terms of his play and where his stature is in the league, and it is justified.

"So, not that we’re seeing a different Jeremy Swayman, but we’re just seeing a good pro.”

Last year, the former University of Maine standout went 22-29-7 with a 3.11 goals against average with a .892 save percentage, and four shutouts. This year, in 26 games, he is 14-10-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .901 SV%. If the Bruins have visions of making the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they'll need Swayman to be better after the holiday break.

Bruins hitting much-needed break

Boston stumbled into the break losers of four straight to the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks (shootout), Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens. They went 1-3-1 in a key homestand, but looked tired and in need of a break after allowing four goals in Tuesday night's loss to Montreal, 6-2.

“It’s terrible, it stinks,” said Alex Steeves, who had a goal against the Canadiens. “Really, this whole homestand, going into break, it’s unfortunate. But I think it’s moments like these where you find out how tight the group is. I know we have a tight group, and I know we’ll bounce back from this and we’ll be stronger because of it. Stings for now.”

“It’s disappointing to lose four in a row at home,” said defenseman Nikita Zadorov. “It is disappointing. It’s not what we want to show our fans. We have three days’ break, (so) we have to get it together. We’re still there.”

The Bruins face what many see as what could be a make-or-break five-game road trip beginning Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Surging Sabres

The Sabres have made some front office changes and entered the break winners of seven straight, closing within a point of the Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings. There is the real possibility that they could pass the Black and Gold in the standings with a win on Saturday night. That would put the Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs in the basement. Incredible.