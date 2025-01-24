Boston Bruins News: Jeremy Swayman injury, J.T. Miller linked to Black & Gold, Chris Wagner

One night after a disappointing loss to the New Jersey Devils, 5-1, the Boston Bruins had the perfect response in a 2-0 shutout of the Ottawa Senators at home. That win moved them back into an Eastern Conference postseason spot for the time being, but all the news wasn’t great ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Jeremy Swayman was pulled from the loss to the Devils after allowing four second-period goals and after the game, interim coach Joe Sacco said that he was hoping Swayman would only miss one game with an injury. That’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Jeremy Swayman injury update

Hours before hosting the Senators on Thursday night, the Bruins called up Michael DiPietro from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), which many believed to be a move because of Sacco’s update the night before. Meeting with the media before the Ottawa game, Sacco sounded like someone who didn’t think the injury was going to be a long one.

Sacco was “cautiously optimistic” that his top goalie could return against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden and it appears that will be the case. On Friday, DiPietro, who backed up Joonas Korpisalo against the Senators, was back on the ice at P-Bruins practice and was the first off the ice ahead of their morning skate before their game that night. At Warrior Ice Arena for Boston’s practice, Swayman went through the practice and Sacco believes he’ll be an option against Colorado.

NHL insider links Bruins to J.T. Miller

While the Bruins front office is still determining their “path” at the trade deadline, it feels like unless there is a big turnaround, it’ll be selling some pieces. One NHL insider, Frank Seravalli, however, thinks the Bruins have been keeping an eye on the Miller trade discussions with the Canucks.

What's the latest on J.T. Miller?#NHLonPrime insider @frank_seravalli joins the show to share some insight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZMFoBEc05m — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) January 24, 2025

First and foremost, Miller comes with an $8 million AAV, which is a lot for Boston to consider taking on. To fit that number, they would have to likely send about that much out and I’m not sure they would have the assets to do it. Now back to reality, if this is true, then why do I get the feeling Sweeney will do something silly to buy instead of the retool? This would be a hard pass for me.

Is Chris Wagner making a lineup return against the Bruins?

Thursday, the Avalanche made some roster moves ahead of leaving for Boston and one of them involved a former Bruins forward and Massachusetts native. Colorado sent Ivan Ivan down to the Colorado Eagles, their AHL affiliate, and recalled Chris Wagner.

We have reassigned Ivan Ivan to the Colorado Eagles.



In addition, Chris Wagner has been recalled from the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/3JRGMm5QHd — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 23, 2025

The 33-year-old Walpole native has one goal in 23 games this season with the Avs. In five seasons in the Boston organization, he had 20 goals and 14 assists in 186 games. In three years with the Avalanche, he has six goals and one assist in 62 games.