Boston Bruins News: Injury update, prospect demoted, Maple Leafs ringing endorsement

The Boston Bruins got Viktor Arvidsson back in the lineup against the Canadiens after being out since Dec. 11 against the Winnipeg Jets with an injury. There are still several other Boston players who are dealing with injuries, and one defenseman is inching closer to a potential return to the lineup.

Jonathan Aspirot was knocked out of the same Jets game with an injury as Arvdisson, and on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reported that Aspirot is not that close, but maybe after the holiday break. As for Arvidsson, he was happy to be back in the lineup after his second injury knocked him again of the lineup.

“Every injury is tough, and you don’t want to go through it. I feel like we had a good thing going, and we were finding each other. I think we still can find back to that pretty quick. I’m confident in our abilities,” Arvidsson said. “I’m looking forward to coming back from this one and to contribute to team success and try to help the team.”

Victor Soderstrom sent to Providence

During the game against the Canadiens, it was announced that the Bruins had assigned defenseman Victor Soderstrom to the American Hockey League (AHL). He was scratched in favor of new defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok against Montreal.

One Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs fired former Boston Bruins forward Marc Savard. He was an assistant coach on Craig Berube's staff and ran the power play. Toronto's power play ranks at the bottom of the NHL at the time of the firing. General manager Brad Treliving said before their 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday afternoon that he fully supports Berube despite the Maple Leafs' struggles. Call me crazy, but Savard taking the fall seems kind of foolish and won't solve the Leafs' biggest problems.

Treliving: “I support Craig fully.”

