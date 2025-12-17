Boston Bruins News: Injured prospect, injured reserve addition, superstar down

Injuries have been hitting the Boston Bruins hard in 2025-26. They have lost several key players from their roster for multiple games and weeks. They are slowly getting healthy and have appeared to avoid disaster on Sunday night when leading goal-scorer Morgan Geekie blocked a shot. He left the game for a short time and returned to finish it out.

He played in the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, which was a good sign to see. Injuries had also begun to hit the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) between the pipes.

Providence is off to a 19-5-1-0 start to the 2025-26 season, and in Saturday night's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, they suffered a loss 12 minutes into the game when goalie Michael DiPietro left the game after making 14 saves with an injury. Along with Simon Zajicek, they have backboned the good start to the season, and now they'll be without DiPietro for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, the P-Bruins announced that they have called up Luke Cavallin from the Maine Mariners. This season, the former Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies netminder is 9-4-1 for Maine this season with a .205 goals against average and a save percentage of .927 with two shutouts.

📰 Providence Bruins Recall Luke Cavallin from Marinershttps://t.co/cZFFD9MmzV — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) December 16, 2025

Bruins place Jonathan Aspirot on injured reserve

Early Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from the Dallas Stars. Clearly, he wasn't anywhere near Boston for Tuesday night's game against the Utah Mammoth. After he was claimed, general manager Don Sweeney announced another roster transaction.

Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot was injured last Thursday night in the Black and Gold's 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. After Kolyachonok was claimed, Aspirot was placed on injured reserve, which makes sense considering Kolyachonok's being claimed.

NHL News & Rumors