Boston Bruins News: Fraser Minten, Matthew Poitras, Marco Sturm, general manager out

On Sunday night, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning played one of the more memorable Stadium Series games that have been played. The Bruins built a 5-1 lead, only to blow it with a parade to the penalty box late in the second period, allowing the game-tying goal in the third period and settling for a 6-5 shootout loss.

As good as the first half of the game was, the second half of the game was a disappointment for several reasons. However, head coach Marco Sturm was thrilled to be part of the game and experience at Raymond James Stadium.

“It was fun to be part of. The people of Tampa, everything with the crowd and everything around was pretty nice to be part of,” Sturm said. “I give my guys a lot of credit the way they played overall. We take that point, for sure. Just a little disappointed today, but tomorrow will be a different day.”

The Bruins got two goals from Morgan Geekie and one each from Alex Steeves, Viktor Arvidsson, and Matthew Poitras. The goal from Poitras was his first in well over a calendar year, but a pretty off a bakchander.

“Felt good. Cool experience and crazy atmosphere,” Poitras said. “Obviously, rather come out with a win. Felt like I played a good game and felt good out there.”

The Bruins were off on Monday and will finish off their pre-Olympic Break schedule with a road game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Fraser Minten honored for monster January

There were not many players in the NHL who had a better month of January than Fraser Minten. Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline last March, Minten has been a big piece of the 2025-26 Black and Gold.

In January, he averaged a point a game with eight goals and six assists in 14 games, which earned him Rookie of the Month honors. He scored some big goals and came up with some big assists, playing in all situations for Sturm. What a steal he was from Toronto.

Strange ongoings in Nashville

The NHL trade deadline is a month away, but it will be the last one for Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz. He will retire from his position once a successor is found, but Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported that Trotz will oversee the trade deadline for Nashville. Talk about awkward.