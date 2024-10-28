Boston Bruins News: Forward Assigned to Providence, Mark Kastelic's Admission

One day after the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, they couldn't have done it without their fourth line, again. Captain Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in overtime to avoid a devastating loss after Toronto tied the game with 1:17 left. That's where we will begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Mark Kastelic surprised by John Beecher pass

By now, you know how well the Bruins' fourth line has played this season, being not only one of the Black and Gold's top lines but one of the top lines in the NHL. Against the Maple Leafs, they made their presence felt in the second period.

Trailing their Atlantic Division rival 2-1, Justin Brazeau tied the game when he scored a goal after the Bruins failed to capitalize on a four-minute power play. Then just under a minute later Mark Kastelic gave Boston a 3-2 lead off a no-look pass from the corner from John Beecher. The first-year Bruin was not ready for the pass, but was fortunate to have his stick on the ice.

“Not really [expecting that type of pass], to be honest, but it was a great play by him,” Kastelic said. “Luckily I had my stick on the ice and ready, and good things happen when you do that.”

That almost ended up being the game-winner, but Auston Matthews' goal with 77 seconds left tied the game forcing overtime. Boston's fourth line continues to produce at key times in key moments in games.

Riley Tufte assigned to Providence

On Friday, the Bruins placed Riley Tufte on waivers for assignment to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). He cleared waivers without being claimed and on Sunday, he was officially sent down to the AHL. It was certainly a struggle whenever he was in the lineup early in the season.