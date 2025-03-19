Boston Bruins News: Fabian Lysell, playoff push, Patrice Bergeron & Marchand merch

After a frustrating, 3-2, overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins were back at work on Tuesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena before heading out west on a five-game road trip. They head out on a three-game losing streak and falling quickly in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. Before they headed out on the road, they called up two players for the trip.

The Bruins called up forward Fabian Lysell and defenseman Michael Callahan from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). This will be Lysell’s second stint in Boston this season after coming up in late December and playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Callahan returns after playing well in his last stint before being sent back to Providence. Lysell has been playing well with the P-Bruins recently according to Boston interim coach Joe Sacco.

“The reports from Providence have all been positive as far as his game down there,'' said Sacco. "Not just offensively but his 200-foot game, his play away from the puck, his ability to stay on pucks, one of the things we need to see from some of the young players. I think it’s good that he’s getting another opportunity. At some point, we’ll see him in the lineup on this upcoming road trip.”

Bruins still thinking playoffs ahead of trip

After the loss to the Sabres, the Bruins showed up to practice Tuesday morning three points out of a wild card spot ahead of games at the Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and Detroit Red Wings. The road isn't going to be easy, but Sacco and his team are still thinking playoffs.

"I think there is (something to play for),” said Sacco. “We came in this morning and … the games in hand? Sure you can look at that. But you can also just look at three points right now. That’s what’s separating us from the last wild card spot right now as we stand here today.”

Again, it's not going to be easy, but the Bruins are going to face two Western Conference teams in playoff position, the Golden Knights and Kings, along with a tough stop against the Red Wings back east. They should get points against the Sharks and Ducks, but nothing is given this season with the Black and Gold.

Patrice Bergeron won't buy Brad Marchand Florida merch just yet

When the Bruins traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline on March 7, it took a lot of people by surprise. Former Boston legend Patrice Bergeron was one of them and during Monday night's NESN Unobstructed Views telecast, Bergeron revealed that his kids asked for Marchand merch from Florida, but he isn't ready to do it just yet.

"My kids were asking for a Marchy Florida jersey... it's way too early for that,'' Bergeron said. "Just seeing that footage, it's definitely different."



Marchand is a free agent at the end of the season and a return to Boston is on a lot of people's minds and who knows if it happens, but until the end of the season and the Panthers playoff is over, seeing Marchand in a Florida Panthers jersey is something that fans won't get used to either.