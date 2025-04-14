Boston Bruins News: Fabian Lysell, Elias Lindholm, Joonas Korpisalo, 7th Player Award

The Boston Bruins wrapped up their 2024-25 road schedule on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the win, David Pastrnak collected a pair of assists, and the Black and Gold got goals from Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, and Jakub Lauko. Also, finding the net for the first time in the NHL was top prospect Fabian Lysell.

In the second period with the Black and Gold on the power play and winning 1-0, Lysell collected a pass from Pavel Zacha and beat Tristan Jarry. Following the game, Lindholm, who scored his goal with 1.6 seconds left in the opening period, was glad for his teammate to bury his first NHL strike.

“It’s always nice to see someone score their first NHL goal,'' Lindholm said. "It’s been a long time for me, but anytime you see someone score their first, it’s a good feeling.”

Joonas Korpisalo picks up another win

Lost in the shuffle of Lysell's first career NHL goal was goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who picked up another win between the pipes for the Bruins this year. Against Pittsburgh, he stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, only allowing a Rickard Rakell second-period power-play goal.

Assuming Jeremy Swayman gets the start on Tuesday night in the Bruins' last game of the season against the New Jersey Devils at the TD Garden, Korpisalo improved to 11-10-3 with a 3.05 goals against average and a .901 save percentage in his first season in Boston. Acquired from the Ottawa Senators last June in the trade that sent Linus Ullmark to Ottawa, Korpisalo, you could say, had a bounce-back season under Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa.

Bruins to name 7th Player Award before Devils game

Before their 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at the TD Garden last Thursday night, the Bruins handed out some of their awards pre-game. One award not handed out was the 7th Player Award and that will be announced before Tuesday night's final game.

Who will win the award this year? Usually, there are a handful of players who could win the award, but this year, you get the feeling that Morgan Geekie has this award locked up. Of course, things could change, and someone else wins it, but Geekie is more than deserving of the award if we're being honest.