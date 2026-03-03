Boston Bruins News: Don Sweeney, trade deadline message, Canadiens & Red Wings rumors

What a difference a year makes. This time one year ago, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney decided with his team two points out of a playoff spot to sell at the trade deadline. Sweeney traded some key players and began what is now a retool for his club. Now, a year later, his team currently holds down the final Eastern Conference playoff spot as the deadline inches closer.

Sweeney is likely to take a cautious approach at the deadline in terms of making additions to his roster. He's not going to go all-in for rentals, but he could make a splash if the right move comes along that helps his team this year and beyond. His locker room has earned the right for him to buy at the deadline, and David Pastrnak didn't beat around the bush about what he would like to see happen by 3 p.m. EST on Friday. He was asked if the team had done enough to be buyers at the deadline.

"Absolutely," Pastrnak said. "I'm super proud of our group. We had adversity throughout the whole year. We were doubted by a lot of people, and we put ourselves in an amazing spot before the break, Olympic break, and can't waste it.

"We worked hard the whole first half before the break to put ourselves in the position we are in, which is a playoff spot right now, and that's our main goal."

He's not wrong, but Sweeney isn't going to go all-in as he did at the 2023 trade deadline, only to have his team eliminated in the first-round by the Florida Panthers. This is going to be an interesting week in Boston.

Rental market not in play for the Bruins and Don Sweeney

Sweeney could go down the road of rentals at the deadline, players who are free agents over the summer and are likely in town for just a few months. However, it didn't sound like he would be doing that this season.

“You're not wrong that we likely spent too much collateral in assets to try and win,'' said Sweeney. "I'm not going to apologize for trying to win. I'm going to apologize that we haven't won.”

It's not surprising that he wouldn't go down that road this year, as he has in years past. That is the road most contenders go down, and the Black and Gold are contenders this year.

Montreal Canadiens interested in Bruins trade target

One player who is going to generate a lot of interest by the deadline is St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas. The Bruins are one team that would be interested in him, but so too, apparently, are the Montreal Canadiens.

According to Marco D'Amico of RG, the Canadiens have interest in Thomas, but like the Bruins and other clubs, believe the asking price is too high. There have been several rumors as to just how high the asking price and it seems like most teams don't want to meet it. Things could change, however, by the deadline. If he were to end up in Montreal, that would be bad for the Bruins, not only for this year, but beyond. D'Amico also noted that the Detroit Red Wings and Utah Mammoth are also linked to Thomas.