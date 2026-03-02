3 Boston Bruins who won't survive the 2026 trade deadline

Holding the final Eastern Conference playoff berth heading into trade week, there is likely going to be some shuffling when it comes to the trade deadline for the Black and Gold. In January, the Bruins were reportedly in the mix and close to acquiring Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but things reportedly fell apart when it came to working out an extension.

Boston still has some needs with a right-shot defenseman and center, or heck, how about another goal-scoring wing? Regardless, there is going to be some movement for the Bruins by 3 p.m EST for the stretch run. Who gets moved and who will remain with Boston? It feels like there are some players who might not end up surviving the deadline for the Black and Gold.

Andrew Peeke

A free agent at the end of the season, it feels like defenseman Andrew Peeke's time in Boston is coming to an end after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets a few years ago. In the two games back from the Olympic break, he has been a scratch by head coach Marco Sturm.

Peeke likely isn't part of the Bruins' plans moving forward. Jonathan Aspirot's burst onto the scene this year has made Peeke expendable. If Peeke is moved, it will be because Sweeney is upgrading on the right side of his defense. There are clearly upgrade options at the deadline, and it feels like Sweeney adds on the backend by mid-afternoon on Friday.

Viktor Arvidsson

This one feels like it could go either way, but Viktor Arvidsson is another player who is a free agent this summer and might not be part of the plans beyond this season. There are teams out there that are looking for wings and if Sweeney can find a forward, they could easily move Arvidsson.

Could a reunion with the Los Angeles Kings be in the mix for Arvidsson after losing Kevin Fiala to an injury in the Olympics? Other teams could use an upgrade up front. There is also the chance that Sweeney keeps Arvidsson to appease Strum, but my gut feeling here is that he's traded.

Matthew Poitras

Last week, it was reported that Sweeney has made prospect Matthew Poitras available in a trade. That isn't too surprising if we're being honest, as he has been buried in the American Hockey League (AHL) this year. He came up before the Olympic break and scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but was sent down after. If Poitras is traded, that would be another loss of a promising prospect under Sweeney, who will likely have success elsewhere.