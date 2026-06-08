Boston Bruins News: Don Sweeney lurking, surprising NHL coaching target, more

Last week, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was in Buffalo for the NHL’s annual scouting combine ahead of the NHL Entry Draft later this month. The Black and Gold will pick 23rd, right now. Why right now? Well, things can change between now and the time the Bruins make a selection, as trades tend to happen before the draft.

Speaking of trades, that night would be the best way for the Bruins and Sweeney to address a need they have this offseason. Sweeney spoke with Jim McBride of the Boston Globe and talked about touching base with fellow GMs ahead of the draft and potential trade season.

“You just have opportunities to (talk),” said Sweeney. “What are you looking for? What are you trying to accomplish? So that you have an idea and a pulse of what Team A is doing? Do you have things — and you go back to your group — that might line up? Who may be available? And if you don’t ask the questions, you’re never going to know. So, everybody does it.”

It wouldn't be surprising if the Bruins make a trade to help them for next season, as they have the assets to get something done. Then again, Sweeney is also someone who would stand pat and run it back with mostly the same roster.

Maple Leafs targeting Joe Pavelski as head coach?

One team still in need of a head coach is the Toronto Maple Leafs. You would think that they would have someone in place by the draft at the end of the month and before free agency begins on July 1, but you never know.

Accoridng to Elliotte Friedman on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, he reported that Toronto has former NHL standout Joe Pavelski is “on the Maple Leafs’ radar as the team begins the next phase of its interview process.” That would be an interesting hire, for sure.

Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player as voted by the players. McDavid had 48 goals and 90 assists in 2025-26 in the regular season.