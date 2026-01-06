Boston Bruins News: David Pastrnak, soaring prospect, former Bruins forward scoring

After going 1-3-1 on a five-game homestand before the Christmas Break, the Boston Bruins were facing a pivotal five-game road trip following the break to ring in the New Year. It was a disappointing homestand. The Black and Gold dropped the first two games on the trip, 4-1 to the red-hot Buffalo Sabres and 2-1 in overtime to the Calgary Flames.

Those two losses extended their winless streak to six games. They ended it with a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on New Year's Eve before beating the Vancouver Canucks in overtime, 3-2, on Saturday night on the strength of two Fraser Minten goals. After two days off, the Bruins will finish out the road trip on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken.

“It’s been a long trip, obviously, but with this many days off, the excitement is going to be there for the game again,” David Pastrnak said. “We’re used to playing every other day, so when you don’t, you feel the excitement and the energy in the room. You just have to make sure that we steal two points and we go home, finally.”

It would be in Boston's best interest to try and get two points, as they will be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm and will fly cross-country after the game and host the Flames at the TD Garden on Thursday night, less than 48 hours after playing the Kraken.

Bruins prospect continues AHL heater

The Providence Bruins beat the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1, on Sunday night in an American Hockey League (AHL) game at home. They got goals from Dan Locmelis, Frederic Brunet, and Riley Tufte. The goal from Locmelis capped off a good three-game stretch.

Locmelis' goal was this third in three games for the P-Bruins, who got 16 saves from a healthy Michael DiPietro in goal on 17 shots.

Former Bruins