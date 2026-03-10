Boston Bruins News: David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, standings help, more

When the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline a year ago, it signaled the end of an era in Boston. Marchand had spent his entire career with the Black and Gold, but general manager Don Sweeney decided to trade his former captain.

He played a big part in Florida repeating as Stanley Cup champions with a second straight series win over the Edmonton Oilers last June. Before free agency began, Marchand signed a six-year contract extension with the Panthers. That seemed like a deal that isn't going to age well. After missing 10 games for head coach Paul Maurice before the Olympics, Marchand played for Canada last month.

After returning, he has been in Florida's lineup, but it appears that he'll be out for a while. Maurice said on Monday that Marchand is going to see a doctor about an injury he's been dealing with.

"There's going to be a decision made on what's the best way to get him to 100 percent full health," Maurice said. "I think even if there isn't [surgery], we're still talking long-term; like, this isn't going to be a couple of days. We're into weeks.

"… He has been dealing with something for a couple of months, [but] we have been able to maintain it."

Marchand still has some hockey left in him, but six years? That's going to be a tough deal for the Panthers to swallow in the end.

Bruins host Kings

After blowing a three-goal lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon and falling 5-4 in overtime, the Bruins will host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. On Monday afternoon, the Kings helped the Black and Gold out somewhat in terms of the playoff race.

The Kings made a stop in Columbus to play the Blue Jackets, who are hot on Boston's heels for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. The Blue Jackets rallied with a late power play in the thrid period period to tie the game at 4-4 to force overtime, but Los Angeles was able to win it in the extra session.

David Pastrnak doesn't beat around the bush about Pittsburgh loss

David Pastrnak finally scored against the Penguins when he was able to wrap the puck around the net, and the puck went in off the pad of Pittsburgh goalie Arturs Silovs. His goal gave Boston a 3-0 lead, something they would blow. After the game, Pastrnak didn't beat around the bush about leaving points on the table.

“We just should’ve played a little better,” Pastrnak said. “We were able to get another lead and, unfortunately, made too many mistakes. Cost us a point, those mistakes.”

All points at this time of the year are huge, and leaving one on the table after having a three-goal lead in the second period isn't a recipe for success in April.