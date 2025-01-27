Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy & Hampus Lindholm injury updates, Morgan Geekie scoring output

After a day off on Sunday, the Boston Bruins returned to the ice on Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena to prepare for a busy week with three games in five days. There was some good news surrounding some injured players and that’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Charlie McAvoy & Hampus Lindholm shed non-contact jerseys

The Bruins have been missing two key defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm. They had been skating on their own and Lindholm recently joined practice but was wearing a non-contact jersey. Monday, both blueliners shed the non-contact jerseys and practiced with the rest of their teammates.

Neither player was in the top six on defense according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, but they were paired together with Jordan Oesterle being the other odd-man out. After practice, not surprisingly, interim coach Joe Sacco said that neither player will travel to Buffalo.

Prax lines:



Geekie-Zacha-Pastrnak

Marchand-Poitras-Coyle

Frederic-Lindholm-Lettieri

Jones-Beecher-Brazeau

Koepke



Zadorov-Peeke

Callahan-Carlo

Lohrei-Wotherspoon

Lindholm-McAvoy

Oesterle



Swayman

Korpisalo — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) January 27, 2025

McAvoy and his wife Kiley, welcomed their first child, Rhys, on Sunday.

Morgan Geekie thriving under Joe Sacco

Is it a coincidence or not that Morgan Geekie has been thriving under Sacco? The Bruins don’t care as along with David Pastrnak, they have been carrying the Black and Gold offensively and back-boned their last two wins over the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche.

Under Jim Montgomery this season, Geekie had one goal, three assists, and 24 shots on the net with a plus/minus of minus-7. Under Sacco, Geekie has 14 goals, eight assists, and 67 shots on the net with a plus-8. Talk about a wide discrepancy.

Now the question is for GM Don Sweeney and the front office, what do you do with Geekie leading into the trade deadline? Do you reach out and try and work an extension with him ahead of free agency or do you not see him as part of the team beyond this year and trade him? Playing alongside Pavel Zacha and Pastrnak has been a very nice change for Geekie.