Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand trade rumors, salary cap spike, injury updates

One night after a 6-2 loss at home to the Winnipeg Jets, the Boston Bruins were back at practice on Friday, this time at the TD Garden ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the New York Rangers. Following the game against the Jets, captain Brad Marchand spoke about his name being floated about in trade talks and that’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Brad Marchand speaks on trade rumors

It’s hard to envision the Bruins turning things around so much that they find their way into the Eastern Conference playoffs. There are just too many flaws with them all over the roster. Names are being floated about trade rumors and Marchand has been the subject of some. After the loss to the Jets, he spoke about them.

“I'm not really worried about what's being said in the media,’’ said Marchand. “At the end of the day, like I said, they're going to make the decisions for the group that they feel is necessary. I have no control over that.”

Watching the video, Marchand is understandably upset after another loss. If the Bruins do entertain the idea of moving him, they will have those conversations with him, but it’ll be interesting to see if a move is actually made.

NHL cap space to rise significantly

On Friday, NHL/NHLPA released cap estimates for the next three seasons and the salary cap is going to increase over the next couple of seasons and increase big time. Hockey players are going to get paid, big time.

NHL/NHLPA have released cap estimates for next three seasons:



2025-26: $95.5M

2026-27: $104 M

2027-28: $113.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 31, 2025

In 2025-26, the cap will be $95.5 million, in 2026-27 it’ll be $104 million and in 2027-28 it will rise to $113.5 million. This off-season is shaping up to be a big one for the Black and Gold with likely a lot of moving parts with the salary cap.

Bruins injury updates

After practice Friday, Sacco said that Mark Kastelic will not be ready to play against the Rangers on Saturday despite practicing. There is also no timetable for a return for defenseman Hampus Lindholm, one day after Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup against the Jets.